Open days announced by dementia care group formed by two Harrogate friends which has helped thousands of families across UK

A Harrogate dementia day care group which now support families across the UK less than ten years after it was launched by two friends who wanted to “change the way dementia care is delivered” is to throw open its doors in a series of Spring events.

Founded in 2014 by friends Natalie Hartley and Megan Bradbury, the award-winning Rainbow Care Group now makes a difference to families across the North, the Midlands and the South.

In Harrogate, the group is based is at 100A Knaresborough Road where it is open from Monday to Friday, 10am-4pm, offering bespoke care to people living with dementia, and provides their carers with some well-deserved time to themselves.

In Knaresborough, the group is based at Mercury Court on Manse Lane.

Individually tailored and activity focussed, Gemma Foley, Rainbow Care Group’s community engagement officer, praised the day care group’s founders.

"Natalie is an Advanced Healthcare and Dementia Practitioner and Megan is an Occupational Therapist.

"They are two lovely ladies who grew up in Harrogate and Knaresborough with a vision to change and improve the way dementia care is delivered.

"They both truly have made a difference to those in the community living with dementia and their families."

The Rainbow Care Group’s new series of open days will include events in Harrogate and Knaresborough, starting with Harrogate’s on Tuesday, April 29.

The Knaresborough open day will take place at Knaresborough Town FC and will be attended by John Stiles, who attributes his late father Nobby Stiles’s Alzheimer’s condition to heading the ball at football.

Gemma Foley said the open day events would show that The Rainbow Care Group really had “changed the way dementia care is delivered”.

“We operate as a prevention service to try and prevent admission into full time care and keep families together as long as possible,” she said,

"That’s why it’s so important to highlight that we can bring positive change to those living with dementia and raise more awareness of the condition."

In North East and Yorkshire, there are 51,600 people receiving dementia care, the highest number in the country.