Open day this weekend at Harrogate Fire Station with demonstrations and fun for all the family
After getting through uncertain times when it seemed for a while that night time fire cover in Harrogate might be reduced as as part of changes to crewing arrangements, it’s a positive event open to all.
Taking place on Sunday, August 17 from 10am-3pm, Harrogate Fire Station Open Day will include:
Fire engines on show.
Demonstrations by fire crews.
Police vehicles.
St John Ambulance.
Mountain Rescue.
Bouncy castle.
Face painting.
Prizes to be won.
An assortment of refreshments.
Located on Skipton Road, the event is free to enter but donations are welcome for The Firefighters Charity.
Fears for night-time cover were lifted earlier this year with news that the second fire engine in Harrogate was to be upgraded to a full B-type fire engine.