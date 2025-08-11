Open day this weekend at Harrogate Fire Station with demonstrations and fun for all the family

Harrogate Fire Station is to hold an open day this week so the public can see behind the scenes of daily life in the emergency services.

After getting through uncertain times when it seemed for a while that night time fire cover in Harrogate might be reduced as as part of changes to crewing arrangements, it’s a positive event open to all.

Taking place on Sunday, August 17 from 10am-3pm, Harrogate Fire Station Open Day will include:

Fire engines on show.

Fun for all the family - Harrogate Fire Station Open Day is taking place on Sunday, August 17 from 10am-3pm. (Picture contributed)

Demonstrations by fire crews.

Police vehicles.

St John Ambulance.

Mountain Rescue.

Bouncy castle.

Face painting.

Prizes to be won.

An assortment of refreshments.

Located on Skipton Road, the event is free to enter but donations are welcome for The Firefighters Charity.

Fears for night-time cover were lifted earlier this year with news that the second fire engine in Harrogate was to be upgraded to a full B-type fire engine.