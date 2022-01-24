Online book service helps Ripon author

Not only has he continued producing his own work, he has also started a publishing imprint - Coverstory books - and now uses that to also bring others’ work to the reading public.

“Having found a more appropriate platform for producing and distributing books than KDP, I decided that I could make good use of the skills I’d developed to publish books for other writers too,” said Ian.

The last year has been particularly prolific with Coverstory books publishing a book per month over the last six months including two debut collections of poetry, an anthology, and a collection of plays - all for other writers.

“Yorkshire writers are well represented,” Ian added.

“I have produced individual collections for Kathleen Swann and Julia Usman, and there are many Yorkshire voices in the poetry and prose collection, ‘New Contexts: 1’.”

The latter follows the publication of Oak Tree Alchemy in 2019, an anthology written entirely by 11 members of a North Yorkshire poetry group.

He is unlikely to slow down.

“I’ve a couple of personal projects on the go, plus ‘New Contexts: 2’ should be out in the Autumn, and I’m sure I’ll help someone else get into print this year!”