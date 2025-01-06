One of UK's top music writers set for exclusive Harrogate event on Syd Barrett and Nick Drake

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Britain's greatest music writers is to make an exclusive visit to Harrogate for the latest Vinyl Sessions event.

Acclaimed author Rob Chapman will star in a special evening of chat and music focused on two legendary musical figures - Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd, who was responsible for See Emily Play, and singer-songwriter Nick Drake.

Taking place at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen in Harrogate, An Evening with Rob Chapman will see the VIP writer lift the lid on his two bestselling books - Syd Barrett: A Very Irregular Head published by Faber & Faber in 2010 and his latest book Unsung: Unsaid - Syd and Nick in Absentia.

Both Syd Barrett and Nick Drake were spawned by the 1960s and achieved a measure of fame before quietly turning their backs on the music industry for a life at home.

Syd Barrett in focus - Acclaimed author Rob Chapman will star in a special evening of chat and music focused on two legendary musical figures - Syd Barrett of Pink Floyd and singer-songwriter Nick Drake. (Picture contributed)

Yet their influence was to transcend their times as both figures, in different ways, went on to inspire future generations of indie bands and acoustic singer-songwriters.

If anyone can unravel the mystery of these two legendary musical enigmas, it’s Rob Chapman.

A contributor in the past to Mojo magazine and Uncut, as well as The Times and The Guardian, this renowned music expert will reveal all in a Q&A with Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser and his Charm colleague James Littlewood.

Taking place on Wednesday, January 22 at 7.30pm, this special night will be helmed by Vinyl Sessions founder Colin Paine.

Every penny raised will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

The musical focus of the event will be two classic albums recorded only five years apart:

The Piper at the Gates of Dawn: Pink Floyd’s debut album featuring songs written largely by Syd Barrett and released in August 1967 on EMI.

Pink Moon: Nick Drake’s third and final studio album, produced by John Wood and released in February 1972 on Island Records.

There will also be a video show by Jim Dobbs plus the Vinyl Sessions raffle.

Tickets must be booked in advance at a cost of £10 each plus booking fee via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-rob-chapman-plus-pink-floyd-nick-drake-on-vinyl-tickets-1127910934969