'One of the leading CBD manufacturers and retailers in the UK' set to launch Harrogate store
Located at 2 Garrick Buildings on Oxford Street, once open, the new vitamins and supplements business for sore joints and muscles will replace Bakeri Baltzersen's which closed in February 2025 as part of that business’s redevelopment.
Work may still be ongoing at the new shop but it is already promoting its offer online.
Under the heading HempWell Harrogate (The CBD & Supplements Store), it describes itself as "one of the leading CBD manufacturers and retailers in the UK.
"From our laboratories in York Science Park we manufacture over 100 award-winning CBD products including CBD oil, CBD pain cream, CBD gummies, CBD capsules, CBD Patches, CBD Cosmetics and more.
"We have one multiple awards including Best Cream for Pain in UK by the Evening Standard and Best CBD Manufacturer and Retailer UK."