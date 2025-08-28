One of Harrogate's greatest shopping destinations is hoping to relocate

A legendary Harrogate shop is still looking to expand out of its long-term home in the centre of Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since it first opened its doors more than 40 years ago, The Cheeseboard has risen to become one of Yorkshire's finest cheese shops, stocking more than 200 types of local, British and continental cheeses.

One of those rare shops steeped in expertise and love for its product, this independently-owned specialist business has been wonderfully run by Gemma Aykroyd at 1 Commercial Street for such a long time it has become a Harrogate institution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is part of the community, holding wine and cheese evenings and forging links beyond its doorstep.

The independently-owned The Cheeseboard has been wonderfully run by Gemma Aykroyd at 1 Commercial Street in Harrogate for decades. (Picture contributed)

For the past year or so, Gemma has been eyeing expansion, with plans to move into a larger space when the opportunity arises.

“I would like to expand eventually, so when the right place comes up at the right time,” she said earlier in the summer.

"We will see what happens.“

Whatever does happens next, The Cheeseboard’s customers can rely on the owner and her dedicated, friendly, and knowledgeable staff to offer advice and samples, as well as great cheese.

As for the question of what the shop’s current Cheese of the Week is, that’s Cornish Kern.

For more information, visit: https://thecheeseboard.net/