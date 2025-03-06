One of Harrogate's best-known firms reveals its charity partner for 2025-2026

Harrogate legal firm Raworths has named its official 2025/26 charity partner.

The team at the long-standing Harrogate business have nominated to fundraise for Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity (HHCC), an organisation which provides specialist equipment, training and services to help enhance treatment and facilities for all departments and services at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Raworths’ support coincides with a milestone year for HHCC which celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025.

Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths said “The Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity is an incredible organisation which provides much-needed services, support and funds to our local NHS Trust – enabling it to go above and beyond in its provision for patients.

Raworths reveals its charity partner - Gemma Cook from HHCC (second from left), Simon Morris, Managing Partner at Raworths (third from right) and the Raworths’ CSR team at the Raworths office in Harrogate. (Picture Raworths)

"I know our team is looking forward to coming together this year for a host of events and activities to raise vital funds which we hope will make a valuable contribution.”

Gemma Cook, Associate Business Development, Charity & Volunteer Manager at the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust said: “Here at Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity, we are passionate about connecting with our local communities and we are very grateful to be chosen as Raworths’ charity partner for 2025/26."

The Harrogate Hospital charity is planning a range of special 30th anniversary events and initiatives to mark its journey over the last three decades – including a Stepathon in June 2025; a National Three Peaks Challenge in May and a 30th Birthday Ball at the DoubleTree by Hilton, Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa in October.

The Raworths team selects a nominated charity partner every two years, and in 2023/2024 raised more than £4,300 for the Harrogate District Food Bank, taking part in a range of activities from bake sales to competing in the annual Knaresborough Bed Race, and donating more than 300kg of foodstuffs to help those most in need across the district.

Raworths has been a significant institution in Harrogate for more than 125 years and proudly invests in the local community, with support including a partnership as the headline sponsor for the renowned Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival since 2012.

More information at: https://www.raworths.co.uk/ and https://hhcc.co.uk/