One of England’s oldest outdoors shops praises Harrogate after 'significant move' to open in the town

After what he described as a “significant move” for the outdoors shop which has just opened on Station Parade, Chris Tiso, CEO of George Fisher, said: "This is a significant move for George Fisher and we will be investing our efforts to ensure that we bring all of the quality and expertise associated with the brand.

"Harrogate is one of the best places to shop in the UK and we believe that all these factors will ensure George Fisher thrives and becomes a key destination in this historic town.

One of England’s oldest award-winning outdoor retailers, it is the first time George Fisher has ventured from its historic Lake District home for the first time in their 67-year history since it opened in Keswick in 1957.

Delighted to open in Harrogate - CEO of George Fisher outdoors store, Chris Tiso, second from left, with the team Lauren, Richard, Luke. (Picture contributed)

Located at 47 Station Parade, the new store, only the second of its kind in the UK, will offer specialist advice in an newly-refitted retail environment with a carefully curated selection of brands such as Fjallraven, Patagonia, Arc’teryx, Rab, Berghaus, The North Face, Passenger, Merrell & Scarpa.

Chris Tiso said: “As a town on the edge of the Dales, Harrogate has a local demographic we believe will appreciate the unique George Fisher proposition of premium outdoor products.