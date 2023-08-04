On the eve of their opening fixture - touching ‘best wishes’ message for Harrogate Town from club legends

As Simon Weaver's men prepare to travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow, Saturday in the curtain-raiser for their EFL Division Two curtain-raiser, The Harrogate Town AFC Hall of Fame Committee said: "We want to send our 'best wishes’ to the players and staff for the coming season.

"The Hall of Fame Inductees and their families, as well as our fantastic supporters, are right behind you and are with you every step of the way."

Harrogate Town will be hoping to continue their winning form from last Friday when they beat Hartlepool United 2-1 to register their fourth win in six friendly outings this summer.