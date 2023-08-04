News you can trust since 1836
On the eve of their opening fixture - touching ‘best wishes’ message for Harrogate Town from club legends

The footballers of Harrogate Town have received a 'best wishes' on the eve of the opening match of the new season from the former players and organisers in their Hall of Fame.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 4th Aug 2023, 14:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 14:37 BST

As Simon Weaver's men prepare to travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow, Saturday in the curtain-raiser for their EFL Division Two curtain-raiser, The Harrogate Town AFC Hall of Fame Committee said: "We want to send our 'best wishes’ to the players and staff for the coming season.

"The Hall of Fame Inductees and their families, as well as our fantastic supporters, are right behind you and are with you every step of the way."

Harrogate Town will be hoping to continue their winning form from last Friday when they beat Hartlepool United 2-1 to register their fourth win in six friendly outings this summer.

Harrogate Town’s new Hall of Fame was launched in February at Harrogate’s Cedar Court Hotel.

Related topics:Harrogate TownEFLDivision TwoDoncaster RoversSimon WeaverHartlepool United