Olympic legends visit to crown Harrogate school's historic academic year

A visit by two British Olympic heroes has helped round off an historic academic year for a Harrogate school.

As Ashville College gears up to begin work on the first phase of its three-year development plan this summer, the independent school has seen a furry of memorable events, topped off by appearances by Olympic legends.

In the school’s own version of ‘Super Saturday’, Olympic runner Roger Black MBE, who took silver in the 400m in the 1996 Olympics, was guest speaker at Ashville’s traditional Senior School and Sixth Form Speech Day.

A 550-strong audience of parents, staff and pupils watched as young achievers received prizes for their significant contributions to academic and school life throughout the year.

Olympic runner Roger Black MBE was guest speaker at Harrogate Ashville’ College's traditional Senior School and Sixth Form Speech Day. (Picture contributed)

The following week, Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE, who won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, presented prizes at the Reception and Prep School Speech Day.

She encouraged pupils aged five to 11 to follow their dreams and reach for the stars.

Head of Ashville, Mrs Rhiannon Wilkinson, said: “For me, these occasions show how far Ashville has moved on in the last three years, something we should all be proud of.

"I truly hope we all feel proud of and pleased with our contributions to the success of the school.”

Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle MBE pictured presented prizes at the Reception and Prep School Speech Day at Harrogate's Ashville College. (Picture Contributed)

Other recent events included the Graduation Ceremony for pupils bound for onward study in the US and internationally; Sports Days for every area of the school; a traditional Head’s Concert featuring performances from Senior School and Sixth Form musicians; the Year 11 Prom (a fantastic opportunity for those who have just finished their GCSEs to let their hair down); and the Boarders’ Ball.

These occasions followed the Year 8 to Upper Sixth Summer Show of Wychwood Part Two.

This saw the Drama Studio transformed into the draughty corridors of Wychwood House once again as pupils presented four more Edwardian tales of ghostly goings on, following on from Wychwood Part One in June 2023.