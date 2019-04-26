Official: The cycling stars coming to Harrogate next week

The top cyclists coming Harrogate's way next week are coming thick and fast now with Mark Cavendish the latest cycling legend to confirm he will be riding this year's Tour de Yorkshire.

Cavendish not only has strong Harrogate roots but is a true icon of the sport, winning no-less than 30 Tour de France stages in a glittering career that also includes the 2011 UCI Road World Championships title and a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 33-year-old Manxman, whose mother lives in Harrogate, received a hero’s welcome when he competed in last year’s race and it is that reception that has influenced his decision to compete again between May 2-5.



Mark Cavendish said: “I’m really excited to heading back to the Tour de Yorkshire along with my Dimension Data for Qhubeka team-mates to race in one of the most beautiful places in the world.

“I really enjoyed the tough but beautiful parcours last year as I rode the race for the first time, and I look forward to seeing what’s in store for us in the 2019 edition.

“Over and above the racing though, it always blows my mind to see the incredible support of the fans. With some of my family in Yorkshire, it makes it so special and I can’t wait to see them all again.”

Cavendish will be joined in a strong Team Dimension Data line-up by Nic Dlamini, Bernhard Eisel, Mark Renshaw, Tom-Jelte Slagter and Rasmus Tiller.



Those riders join four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, Marcel Kittel and Lizzie Deignan who have already announced they will be competing in the 2019 edition. Cavendish will join that trio onstage at the Tour de Yorkshire Eve of Tour celebrations in Millennium Square in Leeds between 6-7pm next Wednesday, May 1.

This free event offers fans the perfect chance to get close to the riders before racing begins.



Full details on the Eve of Tour Celebrations and all things Tour de Yorkshire can be found at http://letouryorkshire.com

