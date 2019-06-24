Official: Ripon is hosting a 1940s weekend to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day

Ripon will host a 1940s weekend next year to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day, it has been confirmed.

Ripon City Council is organising the event for the May Bank Holiday weekend, from Friday, May 8, to Sunday, May 10. The Bank Holiday in 2020 has been moved back by four days for the whole of the UK to coincide with the 75th anniversary of VE Day, marking the day towards the end of the Second World War when fighting against Nazi Germany came to an end in Europe.

The plans were confirmed at the last full Ripon City Council meeting, where councillors referred to the boost that similar events have given to places such as Pateley Bridge, where 1940s weekends have proven to be a big success.

Coun Andrew Williams (Ind, Moorside), who has taken a lead on the project, said: "I think it will be good for the city for two reasons - I think it will certainly bring an awful lot of visitors into the city, as 1940s events held elsewhere have proven very popular and successful.

"And I also believe that it is a very fitting way to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day. It will be a fun event for people, and it's also good for young children to help them understand in a bit more detail what life was like during the Second World War, and what people went through."

The weekend will also coincide with the installation of the new Ripon Mayor, and the city's 21 Engineer Regiment parading and exercising their Freedom of the City.

Coun Williams said: "I would hope that it becomes an annual event and takes off like it has in other areas."