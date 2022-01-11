Offers of help for Boston Spa charity after van theft

Martin House Children’s Hospice last Friday called for aid following the theft of one of the charity’s three vans from its secure Thorp Arch warehouse yard between 6.30pm on Tuesday January 4 and 7am the following day.

Stephanie Rimmington, head of retail at Martin House, said: “We are devastated that one of our vans has sadly been stolen.

“The three vans play a crucial role in our successful retail operations, used every day to support our 13 shops by transporting vital stock and collecting much-needed donations.

“In November alone our donations raised over £167,000, which goes towards the care of children and young people with life-limiting conditions.”

Since the appeal, Autohorn in York, has offered free hire of a van.

And the hospice said it has received a number of offers of help from local firms and individuals.

“Thanks so much to everyone who has offered to support us with a replacement van in the interim, especially Autohorn, your generosity and kindness is much appreciated,” added Stephanie.

A hospice spokesman said the thieves ground off the lock to access the site.