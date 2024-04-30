Obituary: Katy Penn, former Partnership Manager at Nidderdale Plus in Pateley Bridge who inspired everyone who knew her

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a moving obituary to Katy Penn, who was a Partnership Manager at Nidderdale Plus from 2009-2017, Helen Flynn, Executive Director, Nidderdale Plus, said:

"It was with great sadness that we heard the news on Thursday, April 25 that Katy Penn had died suddenly of a heart attack whilst visiting her daughter in France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Katy was Partnership Manager at Nidderdale Plus from 1 January 2009 to 28 February 2017.

Shock death - The popular Katy Penn, who was a Partnership Manager at Nidderdale Plus from 2009-2017. (Picture contributed)

"Prior to that she was employed as Operations Assistant for Nidd Plus from 1 January 2008 to 31 December 2009.

"As Partnership Manager, Katy was responsible for all aspects of the work of Nidd Plus.

"In particular, Katy had masterminded the move in 2014 for Nidderdale Plus from the Old Workhouse at King Street Workshops in Pateley Bridge, to the current premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Part of this work had been to gain charitable status for Nidd Plus so that we could become a community hub and offer charitable services to help our local community.

"Katy worked with trustees: Jane Fowler (as then Chair), Mike Perry and Paula Newson Smith on the project and we successfully became a registered charity in 2015.

"Around that time, after an extensive search for more accessible premises, we found the former fisheries in Station Square and began the project to move there.

"This was a massive undertaking successfully managed and led by Katy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She had so much drive, enthusiasm and energy to overcome the many challenges in securing the funds, overseeing the building works and achieving the move into the new premises.

"Katy dealt with the premises lease, planning permissions, the builders, the funders, solicitors, local authority contacts and new SLAs as well as the staff, volunteers and many customers.

"She even managed to recruit the Trustees to paint the new premises and help with removals!”

Paula Newson Smith, former Chair of Nidd Plus, remembers Katy in the following words:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Katy was one of the most positive people I have ever met – always cheerful and upbeat whatever the circumstances.

"She had a brilliant sense of humour but was also completely reliable and trustworthy and able to manage difficult situations to achieve a friendly outcome.

"In the early days in the new Community Office we encountered lots of new situations and Katy handled them in her characteristic competent and unflappable way

"We attended Nidderdale Show, took on the first Community Car and developed many new projects and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Nidderdale area is a better place to live and work because of Katy’s time there. I have many happy memories of this time."

"Separate to Nidderdale Plus, Katy also masterminded many arts and music initiatives in the dale, including Nidderdale Community Orchestra, and was one of the key players in delivering Coldstones Cut at Greenhow.

"She will be very much missed in our local community.

"Her legacy lives on in the current work of Nidderdale Plus.

"Without Katy’s hard work and commitment there is no doubt that Nidderdale Plus would not be delivering the many services we offer today.

"She is very much missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will have a book of condolences at Nidderdale Plus for all to come in and sign for the next few weeks.