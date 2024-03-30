Oakdale Golf Club in Harrogate raises more than £9,000 to name its own guide dog puppy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partnership was launched in 2023 with the initial aim of raising £2,500 to name a puppy and to cover the cost of the pup’s first six months while it lives with a volunteer puppy raiser, learning many of the life experiences it will need as a guide dog.

In total, the club raised £9,055.39, of which £5,000 will sponsor one puppy who will be named Bonnie and £2,500 will sponsor another pup named Clyde. The remainder will be donated to Guide Dogs to use as they see fit.

The money was raised from various fundraising events held over the year, and from members’ donations.

Some of the volunteers from the Harrogate District and Wetherby fundraising branch of Guide Dogs and the two club captains, Margaret Liddle and Paul Dutton (without lanyards on the back row)

Margaret Liddle, lady captain of Oakdale Golf Club, said: “The club captain, Paul Dutton, and I were thrilled to partner with Guide Dogs as our charity of the year, and can’t wait to see our pups.

"Our members rose to the challenge magnificently and were creative in organising fundraising events throughout the year.

“We’ve been finding out about the work of Guide Dogs, and the amount of training that goes into producing a guide dog is incredible.

"We’re delighted to be able to do something to support that effort.”

Nicola Ridgeway, community fundraiser for Guide Dogs in Harrogate, said: “We’d like to thank the members of Oakdale Golf Club for raising enough money to name two puppies.