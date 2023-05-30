The House History exhibition, called Raise the Roof, was created by North Yorkshire Council’s County Record Office and includes resources the public can use to investigate the history of their home and how it may have changed over time.

The records can help to pinpoint changes in ownership, former occupants, how the land has been used and the history of the wider area.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The touring exhibition includes a range of material from historic maps, architectural drawings and old photographs to historic property deeds and electoral registers.

Library staff Catherine Skyvington and Thomas Bamford taking in the House History exhibition which is touring North Yorkshire’s libraries.

“Every home has its own unique history so we hope you can use your own detective skills to embark on a fascinating and rewarding journey into your home’s history.”

The House History display will tour the county this year and into early 2024.

The following schedule has been confirmed:

- Harrogate Library until June 3.

- Ripon Library from June 12 to 30.

- Scarborough Library from July 5 to 31.

- Whitby Library from August 3 to 28.

- Great Ayton Discovery Centre from September 6 to 23.

- Pickering Library from October 5 to 29.

- Northallerton Library from November 1 to 28.

- Derwent Valley Bridge from December 2 to 23.

- The Globe Library Stokesley from January 10 to 31.

- Thirsk Community Library from February 6 to 29.

To delve into the history of your home, visitors can use the resources in the County Record Office search room, dating back nearly 700 years, either on microfilm or as the physical records.

They will have free access to online resources such as census records via the Ancestry and FindMyPast websites at libraries and the record office.

The touring exhibition is about guiding people to learn about their own home.

It can be a complex study and which of the record office’s resources will be relevant depends on the age and location of the house.

