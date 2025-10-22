North Yorkshire's oldest visitor attraction in top 20 most haunted locations in UK

New research has named Knaresborough’s oldest tourist location among the UK’s most most haunted attractions to visit this Halloween.

The recently-compiled data by https://betway.com/en-gb/ put Mother Shipton’s Cave in Britain’s top 20 spookiest spots.

Situated on the side of the River Nidd in Knaresborough, the home of legendary prophetess Mother Shipton whose chilling predictions were said to come true, has been open to visitors since 1630.

She foretold the fates of several rulers within and just after her lifetime, as well as the invention of iron ships, the Great Fire of London in 1666, and the defeat of the Spanish Armada.

To come up with its top 20, Betway analysed nearly 180,000 tourist reviews across 30 of the UK’s most famously haunted sites to uncover the scariest spots to visit this year.

Chillingham Castle in Northumberland was named the most haunted attraction in the UK with over 60% of visitor reviews referencing its ‘scariness’.

Berry Pomeroy Castle in Devon and Bodmin Jail in Cornwall were ranked second and third, respectively.

Top 20 most haunted spots in UK

1 Chillingham Castle, Northumberland.

2 Berry Pomeroy Castle, Devon.

3 Bodmin Jail, Cornwall.

4 Ballygally Castle, County Antrim.

5 Mary King's Close, Edinburgh.

12 Old Mother Shipton’s Cave, North Yorkshire.

Reviews on Tripadvisor were scanned by https://betway.com/en-gb/ for chilling keywords like “haunted,” “ghosts,” “eerie,” and “sinister,” revealing which landmarks left visitors feeling most frightened and/or unnerved.

The data was collected on September 26, 2025.

For more information about Mother Shipton’s Cave, visitt: https://www.mothershipton.co.uk/