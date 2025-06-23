North Yorkshire's most famous family-owned brewery is 'proud' to post rising profits

North Yorkshire’s most legendary brewery has recorded a rise in pre-tax profit as it reports continued growth amid sustained challenges in the beer industry.

Family-controlled T&R Theakston, which has been brewing beers in Masham for almost 200 years, recorded a pre-tax profit of £271K for the period, an increase from £248K in the previous year, marking the third consecutive year of growth for the business.

The increased profitability comes as the North Yorkshire brewery behind ‘Old Peculier’ also saw turnover increase by 7% to £8.8m.

The report highlights that throughout 2024 the business drove increased consumer demand for its cask ale brands and premium bottled ales.

Its largest brands Theakston Best, Theakston Old Peculier and Theakston XB all grew in cask sales over the period which also marked the first full year of Theakston Quencher, a newly-developed lower ABV beer at 3.4%, being available.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “We’re pleased to report our third consecutive increase in growth and profitability.

"These results highlight that our commitment to producing high quality beer, supporting our pub customers and listening to our consumers, is not only the right thing to do but is delivering positive results.

"With demand for high quality cask ale from consumers on the increase as a result of renewed interest in the category, we’ve seen our volumes grow by more than 8%.

"This in itself reflects the strength of our leading brands but also our ability to create new beers such as Quencher to meet growing desire for lower ABV products.”

The brewery has had a successful start to 2025 securing new listings for Nowt Peculier 0.0% beer in 170 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide, as well as increased distribution for Theakston Quencher in more than 500 ASDA and Morrisons stores.

It remains optimistic about its brand strength but cautious about market conditions in 2025, highlighting increased costs.

The business has continued to respond to the challenges facing its pub customers with a cautious approach to price increases in order to minimise cost pressures to them.

For more information or to book a brewery tour, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/