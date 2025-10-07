North Yorkshire's historic Fountains Abbey is to host colossal sun sculpture this weekend

Visitors at one of the Ripon and Harrogate district’s most iconic landmarks have been wowed by the launch of a dazzling new attraction.

The arrival of Helios, a new sculpture by internationally acclaimed artist Luke Jerram, at Fountains Abbey last weekend means visitors have enjoyed the rare chance to experience this awe-inspiring artwork set against the dramatic ruins of the historic abbey.

A seven-metre spherical sculpture of the sun, illuminated from within and covered in detailed solar imagery, Helios is accompanied by a soundscape created from NASA recordings.

Helios’s artist creator Luke Jerram said: "Fountains Abbey is the best outdoor location I have seen this work exhibited so far.

Emily Parker-Welsh, aged ten from Harrogate, stands underneath the colossal Helios by artist Luke Jerram in Fountains Abbey. (Picture Anthony Chappell-Ross)

"We all know that it is very dangerous to look directly at the sun.

"Helios provides a safe opportunity for the public to get up close to, and inspect, its extraordinarily detailed surface including sunspots, spicules and filaments.

"I hope that the soundscape, lighting and sheer scale of Helios will combine to make an extraordinary and uplifting experience for the public.”

On display this weekend only, the spectacular new installation will allow visitors to experience the sculpture in both daylight and twilight, when its glow will become even more atmospheric against the autumn skies and floodlit abbey.

Wow! Daisy Shepherd (11), Millie McDaid (12) and Emily Parker-Welsh (11) from Harrogate 'catch some rays' from Helios at Fountains Abbey. (Picture J Shepherd)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fountains Abbey offers a powerful backdrop for Helios.

The Cistercian monks who founded the abbey in the 12th century relied on the sun to guide their daily routines

Justin Scully, from the National Trust, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be hosting Helios here. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal has a long history of displaying contemporary artwork with links to the history of the site.

"The sun will have been central to the day-to-day life to the monks who lived and worked here.

"It feels really special to see the sun taking centre stage amongst the ruins almost 900 years later.”

Helios is free to view with normal admission from 10am-4pm on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12.

Tickets for special sunrise and sunset events are now completely sold out.

More information is available from Fountains Abbey website at: https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/yorkshire/fountains-abbey-and-studley-royal-water-garden/helios-at-fountains-abbey