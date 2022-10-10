News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Monday, October 10

Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Monday, October 10 as commuters make their way home.

By Graham Chalmers
Monday, 10th October 2022, 5:05 pm - 1 min read
Traffic congestion in Harrogate.
LIVE incidents:

Harrogate: Slow traffic on A661 Wetherby Road both ways around Woodlands Drive. Delays in and out of Harrogate.

Knaresborough: Slow traffic on A59 High Street both ways around B6163 Gracious Street. Usual delays through the centre of Knaresborough.

Malton: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Welham Road both ways near The Avenue.

Roadworks:

Regent Parade: North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place there from October 10 until October 11.

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system is in place.

Kent Road: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October 10 until October 12.

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place.

Oakdale: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October 10 until 12 October 12.

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place.

Regent Avenue: Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October until 12 October 12.

A traffic control system will be in place.

St Marys Avenue: Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October 10 until 21 October 21.

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place.

Goldsborough, near Knaresborough: Temporary traffic signals have been erected due to water main work on A59 York Road at A658.

