North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Monday, October 10

Traffic congestion in Harrogate.

LIVE incidents:

Harrogate: Slow traffic on A661 Wetherby Road both ways around Woodlands Drive. Delays in and out of Harrogate.

Knaresborough: Slow traffic on A59 High Street both ways around B6163 Gracious Street. Usual delays through the centre of Knaresborough.

Malton: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Welham Road both ways near The Avenue.

Roadworks:

Regent Parade: North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place there from October 10 until October 11.

A traffic control (stop/go boards) system is in place.

Kent Road: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October 10 until October 12.

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place.

Oakdale: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October 10 until 12 October 12.

A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place.

Regent Avenue: Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October until 12 October 12.

A traffic control system will be in place.

St Marys Avenue: Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work.

Planned work will take place from October 10 until 21 October 21.

A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place.

