North Yorkshire traffic and travel news: here's the latest for your journey home on Monday, October 10
Here is the latest on North Yorkshire’s roads tonight Monday, October 10 as commuters make their way home.
LIVE incidents:
Harrogate: Slow traffic on A661 Wetherby Road both ways around Woodlands Drive. Delays in and out of Harrogate.
Knaresborough: Slow traffic on A59 High Street both ways around B6163 Gracious Street. Usual delays through the centre of Knaresborough.
Malton: Reports of heavy traffic due to crash on Welham Road both ways near The Avenue.
Roadworks:
Regent Parade: North Yorkshire County Council is carrying out essential maintenance work.
Planned work will take place there from October 10 until October 11.
A traffic control (stop/go boards) system is in place.
Kent Road: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work.
Planned work will take place from October 10 until October 12.
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place.
Oakdale: CITYFIBRE is carrying out essential maintenance work.
Planned work will take place from October 10 until 12 October 12.
A traffic control (multi-way signals) system will be in place.
Regent Avenue: Openreach is carrying out essential maintenance work.
Planned work will take place from October until 12 October 12.
A traffic control system will be in place.
St Marys Avenue: Northern Gas Networks is carrying out essential maintenance work.
Planned work will take place from October 10 until 21 October 21.
A traffic control system (multi-way signals) will be in place.
Goldsborough, near Knaresborough: Temporary traffic signals have been erected due to water main work on A59 York Road at A658.