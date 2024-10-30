North Yorkshire school's Before and After School Club is named 'best in Britain'

A small but highly-regarded Before and After School Club at a North Yorkshire school has been named the best in the Britain.

Created by Roboodles, an independent business near Harrogate run by Claire Bennett and Lianne Conroy, the club has won the national ‘Out of School Club of the Year 2024’ Award.

It’s the second year in a row they have won the award which are open to all out of school clubs in the UK and testimony that the club at Roecliffe Primary School is simply the best in the field of before and after school childcare provision.

The awards took place in London on October 12, after the national ‘Out of School Club conference which was hosted by industry experts, representatives from OFSTED and the Department for Education.

Claire and Lianne said: “The Before and After School Club is run by just the two of us.

"We are a private setting based near Boroughbridge in North Yorkshire, providing our services to families."

The pair also won National ‘Inclusive Setting’ of the Year Award 2024 and received Highly Commended ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing Setting 2024’ Award.

Roboodles maxim is: For Oodles and Boodles of fun!