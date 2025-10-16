North Yorkshire schoolgirl's mission to spotlight disease that 'touches the lives of so many'

By Graham Chalmers
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:32 BST
A Ripon schoolgirl says she was inspired by the passing of her much-loved grandmother to become one of the driving forces behind a Charity Week campaign.

Ripon Grammar School head girl Zara Ali nominated Parkinson’s UK to be the beneficiary of this year’s fundraising drive by her fellow students after her grandmother Janie sadly died following complications from Parkinson’s disease.

"Parkinson's has a profound impact on so many families like mine,” said Zara.

"It is incredibly difficult to watch your loved one slowly lose aspects of their personality as well as their movement and independence.

Ripon Grammar School head girl Zara Ali, centre, nominated Parkinson’s UK to be the beneficiary of the school's fundraising drive partly because it was a concern shared her fellow students. (Picture contributed)

“I am excited to know our donations will help fund pioneering research projects, so that new treatments can be developed and future generations do not need to face the same challenges that we do now.”

Parkinson’s is one of the fastest-growing progressive neurological conditions in the world.

After Zara anonymously nominated the charity to be the beneficiary of this year’s fundraising, she discovered the condition had touched the lives of many in their school community and many other students felt as passionately as she did.

“I’ve found through conversations with other people in my year that there are quite a few who have had close family members suffer from Parkinson’s,” said Zara, whose grandmother sadly died last year after suffering from the disease for seven years.

“When put to the student vote, as one of six very worthy options, Parkinson’s UK won by a clear majority.

"It was very much a personal choice for sixth form students.”

Ripon Grammar School's fundraising events for Parkinson’s UK, which include a fashion show, staff pantomime, fun quizzes, a DJ set and dance competitions, will run from October 20 to 24.

In addition to fundraising, the school’s student leaders have been speaking in assemblies about the important work the charity does to raise awareness about the disease.

“We feel it’s a very important charity as the disease is on the rise in the UK with around 166,000 people living with it, and someone new being diagnosed every 20 minutes,” said Zara.

For more information on Parkinson’s UK, visit: https://www.parkinsons.org.uk/

