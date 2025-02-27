North Yorkshire restaurant for just 12 diners 'amazed' to win three AA Rosettes a year after opening
Set in the stunning 20,000 acre historic Swinton Estate, just 12 seats are available for each sitting at Chef’s Table, with Chef Josh Barnes preparing each of the eight courses in front of guests at every service.
The award makes Chef’s Table at the Swinton Cookery School one of only 15 restaurants to be awarded three AA Rosettes.
Chef Josh Barnes said: “To receive three AA Rosettes less than a year since opening is incredible.
"Chef’s Table has also been recognised by The Michelin Guide.
"Every service is a celebration to the produce of Yorkshire, this is what we do, and these Rosettes are further acknowledgement of the relaxed but fabulous dining for which we’re becoming known.”
The Swinton Estate is a privately-owned beauty spot located ten miles from Ripon and 20 miles from Harrogate whose roots go back to 1695.
Its centre piece is the opulent Swinton Park Hotel, which featured on BBC TV series Amazing Hotels in 2021.
Since launching Chef’s Table almost one year ago in March 2024, Josh Barnes’ vision has been to develop a fine-dining experience with an experiential twist.
This involves an ever-changing and inspirational feast that is an extraordinary taste of the best of Yorkshire, bringing theatre to diners by way of an intimate dining experience.
The menu changes weekly, ensuring every visit offers something fresh and exciting.
Chef Josh Barnes said: "Swinton Cookery School is ideally set up for our countertop watch-and-dine format.
"The estate itself is a bit of a food lover’s paradise, and our weekly tasting menu always features eight-courses of the best ingredients available to us – sourced from here at Swinton or what the Estate can’t provide, we get from our brilliant local suppliers.
"In the coming months, I expect that wild garlic, birch syrup and forced Yorkshire rhubarb will be plated up right in front of our diners – but not necessarily together.”
To book at Chef’s Table, visit: https://www.swintonestate.com/dining/chefs-table-by-josh-barnes/
For more information, visit: https://www.swintonestate.com/