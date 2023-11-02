The first stage of a five-year process to develop a new local plan for North Yorkshire is under way.

Residents are being encouraged to sign up to a new online portal that will manage the process and enable North Yorkshire Council to keep them informed about consultations and engagement.

The North Yorkshire Local Plan will set out where development will take place across the county over the next 15 to 20 years. It will also set out policies and strategies that planning applications will be considered against.

When adopted by North Yorkshire Council, it will replace the existing local plans of the former district and borough authority areas.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: “The local plan is the primary document we will use to guide decisions on future development proposals in North Yorkshire, ensure we can maximise the right opportunities for the county and address the diverse needs of our communities.

“The plan has to be developed in consultation with local people, so it’s important that we have an easy and accountable way of engaging directly with as many residents as possible. Anyone with an interest in what, where, when and how development could take place in the county during the next two decades is encouraged to register their details on the portal.”

Everyone registered on the portal will receive important information such as when consultation and engagement will take place and how they can have their say – to register go to www.northyorks.gov.uk/localplan

The council is contacting people registered on the former district area local plan databases to let them know about the new portal. Privacy legislation means details cannot be transferred automatically.

This month (November), the council will begin a consultation on the new Statement of Community Involvement, which will set out how it will consult people on planning, as well as early engagement about the local plan.

Everyone that signs up to the portal will be notified of this and other important information.