North Yorkshire residents encouraged to donate preloved toys for children in need

Unwanted items in good condition can be donated at any of the household waste recycling centres operated by Yorwaste on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council. The organisations hope to collect 10 tonnes of items, which will be passed on to young people, aged up to 16, who are experiencing hardship this Christmas.

County Councillor Derek Bastiman, Executive Member for Waste Management, said: “Christmas is a time of good will, so we’re asking families across North Yorkshire who can to add a little light to the festive season this year for many children who are less fortune. I encourage people to check their cupboards for any unwanted toys and games and to donate them in the confidence that their items will go to a good home.”

The Reuse Santa Appeal is partnering with No Wrong Door, the county council’s service supporting young people within or on the edge of the care system. It replaces traditional council-run young people’s homes with hubs that combine residential care with fostering. The hub in Harrogate serves the west of the county. The appeal is also working with other charities to ensure no young person goes without a gift this Christmas.

Last Christmas, the public donated more than 2,000 games, toys, puzzles and books. The gifts will be given as part of a Christmas family bag, via children’s social care teams.

All household waste recycling centres are participating with drop-off points located by the container for household reusable items.