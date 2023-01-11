North Yorkshire Police welcome adorable new recruit to their team
North Yorkshire Police has released photographs of its latest addition to the team, who will be trained up to become a vital part of the force.
North Yorkshire Police have welcomed Maggie as their newest 'student officer' to join their dog section.
The 11-week-old Goldador - a cross between a Labrador and a Golden Retriever – will be trained up to become a vital part of the team.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Maggie is currently settling into police life and her new home before she starts her basic training.
“She will be doing lots of playing as this is a key part of our dogs' early training - something they are naturally very happy to do.
“We’ll keep you all posted on Maggie's progress but for now let's give her a very warm welcome to Team North Yorkshire Police.”
Maggie has had plenty of support on social media as she begins her life working for one of the country’s biggest police forces.