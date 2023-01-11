News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North Yorkshire Police welcome adorable new recruit to their team

North Yorkshire Police has released photographs of its latest addition to the team, who will be trained up to become a vital part of the force.

By Lucy Chappell
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

North Yorkshire Police have welcomed Maggie as their newest 'student officer' to join their dog section.

The 11-week-old Goldador - a cross between a Labrador and a Golden Retriever – will be trained up to become a vital part of the team.

Hide Ad

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Maggie is currently settling into police life and her new home before she starts her basic training.

North Yorkshire Police have welcomed Maggie as their newest 'student officer' to join their dog section
Most Popular

“She will be doing lots of playing as this is a key part of our dogs' early training - something they are naturally very happy to do.

“We’ll keep you all posted on Maggie's progress but for now let's give her a very warm welcome to Team North Yorkshire Police.”

Hide Ad

Maggie has had plenty of support on social media as she begins her life working for one of the country’s biggest police forces.

North Yorkshire Police