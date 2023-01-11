North Yorkshire Police have welcomed Maggie as their newest 'student officer' to join their dog section.

The 11-week-old Goldador - a cross between a Labrador and a Golden Retriever – will be trained up to become a vital part of the team.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Maggie is currently settling into police life and her new home before she starts her basic training.

“She will be doing lots of playing as this is a key part of our dogs' early training - something they are naturally very happy to do.

“We’ll keep you all posted on Maggie's progress but for now let's give her a very warm welcome to Team North Yorkshire Police.”

