North Yorkshire Police urge public to be vigilant for Ripon man who has been missing for 16 days

Officers are extremely concerned for Gavin’s welfare and are urging the public to please keep looking for Gavin when out and about over the coming days.

Gavin enjoys walking in the local area including the Hell Wath, Studley Roger, Studley Royal Park and along the River Ure.

He has also been known to visit Ripon Wetlands and does have connections to Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police is continuing to search for Gavin Dhont who has been missing from Ripon for 16 days

Substantial amounts of posters and leaflets have been distributed in the local area to encourage the public to keep looking for Gavin and Gavin’s friends and family have been supporting the police with their search.

Luc, Gavin’s dad, last week made this appeal: “Gavin if you see or hear this appeal please contact someone – either call myself or another family member or friend or call the police.

"We all want to know you are OK and bring you home safely.

"We are all very worried about you.”

Inspector Ed Rogerson, of North Yorkshire Police, added: “We’re doing everything we can to try and locate Gavin but you, the public, are vital extra eyes and ears to help look for him.

“We know many people will be out and about enjoying the countryside over the festive period and we’d really urge you to be vigilant for any sightings of Gavin.

“We would also ask everyone in the areas near Gavin’s home and where he is known to walk, to please check any doorbell footage which may give information as to the direction he travelled in.

“If you have any information which could help please call 101 or 999 for an immediate sighting.

"Your support is invaluable, thank you.”

Gavin is described as of thin build with short dark brown hair.

Anyone who has seen Gavin since he went missing or who believes they know his whereabouts is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police as a matter of urgency on 101, or call 999 for an immediate sighting, quoting either his name or reference number 12220219012.