News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

North Yorkshire Police thanks public after 40-year-old man reported missing in Harrogate is found

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man who was reported missing in Harrogate over the weekend has been found.

By Lucy Chappell
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:37am

The 40-year-old man, who was reported missing on Saturday, February 25, has now been found.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared or responded to the appeal.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
North Yorkshire Police have thanked the public after a man who was reported missing has been found
North Yorkshire PoliceHarrogate