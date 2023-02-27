North Yorkshire Police thanks public after 40-year-old man reported missing in Harrogate is found
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a man who was reported missing in Harrogate over the weekend has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 10:37am
The 40-year-old man, who was reported missing on Saturday, February 25, has now been found.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank everyone who shared or responded to the appeal.”