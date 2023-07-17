North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing woman from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a woman who went missing from Harrogate last week has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
A 45-year-old woman who went missing from Harrogate on Friday (July 14) was found safe on Saturday morning.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “We're very pleased to report that the missing 45-year-old woman from Harrogate has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who read our appeal, shared it and called in with information.”