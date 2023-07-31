North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing teenager from Harrogate found safe and well
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a teenager who went missing from Harrogate over the weekend has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:18 BST
A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Harrogate on Saturday (July 29) was found safe on Sunday morning.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: "A 13-year-old girl who was missing from Harrogate has been located safe and well.
“Police appealed for information to help find her.
“Many thanks to all those who shared the appeal.”