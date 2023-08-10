North Yorkshire Police thank public after missing man from Harrogate found safe
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a man who went missing from Harrogate yesterday has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 10th Aug 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read
A 51-year-old man who went missing from Harrogate on Wednesday morning (9 August) has been found.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: "A 51-year-old man who was reported missing from a Harrogate hospital yesterday morning has been found safe.
“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal for information.”