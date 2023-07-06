News you can trust since 1836
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Several people injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

North Yorkshire Police thank public after Harrogate woman found 20 days after going missing

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a woman from Harrogate has been found after she went missing from her home for 20 days.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read

The 56-year-old, from Starbeck in Harrogate, was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on June 14 and was reported missing by her family on June 20.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “The 56-year-old woman who went missing from the Starbeck area on Wednesday 14 June has been found.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information.”

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a woman from Harrogate has been found after she went missing for 20 daysNorth Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a woman from Harrogate has been found after she went missing for 20 days
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a woman from Harrogate has been found after she went missing for 20 days