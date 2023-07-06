North Yorkshire Police thank public after Harrogate woman found 20 days after going missing

The 56-year-old, from Starbeck in Harrogate, was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on June 14 and was reported missing by her family on June 20.

In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “The 56-year-old woman who went missing from the Starbeck area on Wednesday 14 June has been found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information.”