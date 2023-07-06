North Yorkshire Police thank public after Harrogate woman found 20 days after going missing
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a woman from Harrogate has been found after she went missing from her home for 20 days.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jul 2023, 08:05 BST- 1 min read
The 56-year-old, from Starbeck in Harrogate, was last seen by her neighbours at her flat on June 14 and was reported missing by her family on June 20.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “The 56-year-old woman who went missing from the Starbeck area on Wednesday 14 June has been found.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal for information.”