North Yorkshire Police thank public after 12-year-old from Knaresborough found after going missing
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank the public after a youngster who had gone missing from Knaresborough has been found.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jul 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 11:35 BST
The 12-year-old girl, who went missing from Knaresborough on Monday, has been found this morning.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, it said: “We're very pleased to report that the 12-year-old girl reported missing from Knaresborough has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”