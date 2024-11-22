Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Yorkshire police officer who suffered serious injuries in a horrific motorcycle collision on a winding country lane in Nidderdale will feature in the latest episode of Yorkshire Air 999.

Ben Ashe, 30, was just 0.4 miles into a bike ride after work with a friend when his journey took a devastating turn. While navigating a narrow 60mph lane in Hampsthwaite, he collided with a car, the force of which threw him more than 15 metres from his bike, hitting his head on the dry-stone wall of a residential garden.

A concerned Dutch couple, on holiday in the UK and staying at the property, overheard the accident occur. Along with Ben’s friend and fellow biker, they quickly called the emergency services, staying by his side.

Initially unconscious on impact, when Ben regained consciousness he explained how he felt dizzy and was sick in his helmet, alarming 999 call takers who feared he could have a serious head injury.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) critical care paramedics, Sam and Becky, were dispatched to the scene, flying 28 miles from their RAF Topcliffe air base in Thirsk.

They arrived prepared for the range of serious injuries often seen in motorcyclists, who are 50 times more likely to be killed in accidents compared to car drivers.

While on route, Sam explained: “For someone with life-threatening symptoms like this, a head injury of this nature is at the top of our priority list.”

On arrival, a land ambulance crew already at the scene were conducting a primary assessment of Ben’s injuries. He was now conscious, but disoriented, struggling to breathe and experiencing severe pain in his shoulder, hip and neck.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance team co-ordinated with the land ambulance crew to transfer Ben to the nearest major trauma centre, Leeds General Infirmary, by road for further care

Ben’s protective riding gear, including a helmet, leathers, gloves and a back protector, was vital in reducing the severity of his injuries.

Sam said: “We attend a huge number of motorcycle accidents, and there’s a vast difference between people who wear protective clothing and those who don’t. In this case, it definitely reduced the injuries Ben would have had.”

Carefully transferring Ben onto a stretcher, they moved him into the land ambulance, where they could provide further care in a more private environment.

The team administered advanced treatments, including morphine for pain relief and tranexamic acid (TXA) to help stem potential internal bleeding caused by the impact of the collision.

Scans revealed Ben suffered a broken shoulder, a dislocation of his first right rib, damage to his right AC joint, and a partially collapsed lung

Once in the ambulance, paramedics were relieved to see Ben's Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) improve, indicating he had become more alert and responsive compared to his initial assessment.

The YAA team coordinated with the land ambulance crew to transfer Ben to the nearest major trauma centre, Leeds General Infirmary, by road for further care. This also allowed the YAA helicopter to remain on standby for any other potential life-threatening emergencies.

At the hospital, scans revealed Ben suffered a broken shoulder, a dislocation of his first right rib, damage to his right AC joint and a partially collapsed lung, alongside significant bruising.

He spent three nights in hospital before returning home on crutches and is now recovering with regular physiotherapy sessions.

Reflecting on the incident, he said: “I’m incredibly thankful to everyone who helped me that day—from the YAA team to the ambulance crews, and the doctors and nurses at LGI.

“The speed and professionalism with which they all responded truly made a difference and gave me the best chance at recovery.”

He added: “I can’t stress enough how important protective gear is. If I hadn’t been wearing mine, the injuries could have been much worse, or even fatal.

“It saved my life, and I’d urge every motorcyclist to wear the proper gear.”

The episode of Yorkshire Air 999 featuring Ben’s rescue will air on Quest tonight (Friday, November 22) at 9pm.

Yorkshire Air 999 offers an insight into the work of Yorkshire Air Ambulance, highlighting the critical role the service plays in saving lives across the region.