North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to help find two missing girls from Harrogate

Leah (aged 13) and Grace (aged 16) were last seen at their respective home addresses at approximately 5pm yesterday (July 6) and were reported missing by their families after they failed to return home.

Police have been making extensive enquiries to locate them, however concerns are now growing for their safety as they are vulnerable due to their age.

Both girls have links to the Boroughbridge and Leeds areas and they may have tried to travel there.

Police have issued an urgent appeal to help find Leah and Grace who have gone missing from Harrogate

Leah is described as white, 5ft 2inch tall, slim build, with shoulder-length wavy blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing jogging bottoms with one white and one black leg, a black crop top with River Island branding on, black Nike trainers and a silver/blue puffer style jacket with a fur trim.

Grace is described as white, 5ft 5inch tall, slim build with long wavy blonde hair and she is wearing denim shorts, a black hoody, red bomber jacket and is carrying a black bag.

If you have seen Leah or Grace or someone who matches their description, or have any information that could help, you are urged to call North Yorkshire Police immediately on 999 quoting the following reference numbers:

Grace – NYP-06072023-0601