North Yorkshire Police issue urgent appeal to find missing 12-year-old boy from Harrogate

Cyril left his home at Chestnut Grove in Harrogate at 4am today (21 June) on a black and blue Giant mountain bike.

Cyril, who is 12-years-old is described as black, of a slim build, about 5ft 7inch tall with short black hair that is shaved on the sides.

His family describe this disappearance as being out of character and police are concerned for his welfare.

In a message released by North Yorkshire Police, it says: “Cyril – if you see this message, please let someone know where you are.

"This can be your family or it can be us, either way, we just want to bring you home safely.”

If you believe you have recently seen Cyril, you are urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 if you believe you may know where he is.

