North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man who died earlier last week.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Craig Malton, 32, was sadly found deceased at his home address in Harrogate last Friday (April 28) and police officers are keen to find his next of kin.
If you are related to him, or if you know anyone who is, you are urged to email [email protected]