News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
54 minutes ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
3 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
5 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
6 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
6 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla

North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of Harrogate man

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to help locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man who died earlier last week.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th May 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Craig Malton, 32, was sadly found deceased at his home address in Harrogate last Friday (April 28) and police officers are keen to find his next of kin.

If you are related to him, or if you know anyone who is, you are urged to email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the next of kin following the death of a Harrogate manNorth Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the next of kin following the death of a Harrogate man
North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the next of kin following the death of a Harrogate man