North Yorkshire Police issue appeal to find next of kin following death of Harrogate man

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help and information to locate the next of kin of a Harrogate man following his death at the weekend.

By Lucy Chappell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Ronald Priestley, aged 62 year-old, was found deceased at his home address in Harrogate on February 12 and police are asking for help to find his family.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

If you can help the police, you are urged to email [email protected]

North Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal to find the next of kin of a Harrogate man following his death on Sunday
