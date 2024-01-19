North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to host online meeting on customer contact
The meeting on Thursday January 25 will focus on customer contact and include an update on Force Control Room performance and the impact of the Commissioner’s investment in early 2023.
Residents of York and North Yorkshire are invited to join the online meeting which will include allotted time for the Commissioner to ask questions sent in by the public.
Questions relating to customer contact are encouraged, but questions for any area of the police service are welcome – visit https://www.northyorkshire-pfcc.gov.uk/YourVoice/ and submit using the online form.
Commissioner Zoë said: “My online public meetings offer updates for the public in areas of concern, while providing full transparency on how I act as Commissioner to ensure North Yorkshire Police is delivering what they should to keep residents of York and North Yorkshire safe and feeling safe.
“It is within my role to be the voice of communities and to advocate for the people of York and North Yorkshire when challenging areas of policing and crime.
“To do this, I need to hear from members of the public and so if you are a resident in our county, please send me your questions and tune in to watch them being answered.
"This is your police service, which needs your say.”
The online public meeting will be streamed live on at 2.30pm and can be accessed via:
Commissioner’s website: https://bit.ly/OPM18Oct2023
YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3Vl-EHowLfUdwI3GN-wubw/live
or Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/events/4037747053118327/