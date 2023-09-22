News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner ‘absolutely focused’ on role

The North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner says she is “absolutely focused” on the role, which is set to come to an end next year.
By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
The PFCC role will be abolished when its duties become part of the brief for the new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Voters will go to the polls in May 2024.

Earlier this year, Commissioner Metcalfe announced she wanted to be the Conservative candidate in the mayoral election, describing herself as being “uniquely qualified” for the position.

Zoë Metcalfe says that she is “absolutely focused” on the role which is set to come to an end next yearZoë Metcalfe says that she is “absolutely focused” on the role which is set to come to an end next year
Zoë Metcalfe says that she is “absolutely focused” on the role which is set to come to an end next year
However her party chose journalist and councillor Keane Duncan instead who is currently executive member for highways at North Yorkshire Council.

Both the fire service and the police in North Yorkshire have been criticised by inspectors in recent reports and one of the PFCC’s roles is driving up standards in both services.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Commissioner Metcalfe what assurances she can give the public that she will remain committed until the mayoral role is created.

Commissioner Metcalfe responded to the question at a public meeting.

She said: “As I am the single elected individual with the strategic responsibility for the totality of police, fire and crime in York and North Yorkshire, as you can imagine, I am absolutely focused on the job at hand and will carry on a clear commitment to carry on 100 per cent delivering for our communities until I finish the role.”

Commissioner Metcalfe is a former Harrogate Borough Council councillor and was elected in November 2021 in a by-election.

This was after her predecessor, Philip Allott, resigned following comments about the rape and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving police officer.

