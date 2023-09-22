North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner ‘absolutely focused’ on role

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The PFCC role will be abolished when its duties become part of the brief for the new Mayor of York and North Yorkshire.

Voters will go to the polls in May 2024.

Earlier this year, Commissioner Metcalfe announced she wanted to be the Conservative candidate in the mayoral election, describing herself as being “uniquely qualified” for the position.

Zoë Metcalfe says that she is “absolutely focused” on the role which is set to come to an end next year

However her party chose journalist and councillor Keane Duncan instead who is currently executive member for highways at North Yorkshire Council.

Both the fire service and the police in North Yorkshire have been criticised by inspectors in recent reports and one of the PFCC’s roles is driving up standards in both services.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked Commissioner Metcalfe what assurances she can give the public that she will remain committed until the mayoral role is created.

Commissioner Metcalfe responded to the question at a public meeting.

She said: “As I am the single elected individual with the strategic responsibility for the totality of police, fire and crime in York and North Yorkshire, as you can imagine, I am absolutely focused on the job at hand and will carry on a clear commitment to carry on 100 per cent delivering for our communities until I finish the role.”

Commissioner Metcalfe is a former Harrogate Borough Council councillor and was elected in November 2021 in a by-election.