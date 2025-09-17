North Yorkshire nursery expands to meet demand after six-figure loan from Lloyds Bank

A six-figure expansion at an “outstanding” children’s nursery has not only boosting services in Boroughbridge but created new jobs.

Tiddlywinks Day Nurseries was only able to open its third premises next to Yolk Farm, Boroughbridge thanks to a £650,000 funding package from Lloyds.

The new, purpose-built childcare facility with high-spec sustainable features has created 12 local jobs, including two forest school-qualified teachers.

Since opening demand has been unprecedented, with children from more than 120 families already signed up.

The launch of Tiddlywinks Day Nursery in Boroughbridge is another success for the business's founder and director director Tracey Roberts. (Picture contributed)

The nursery is now set to recruit an additional five fully-qualified staff ahead of January’s intake.

Tiddlywinks Day Nurseries’ director Tracey Roberts, who founded the business in 2004, said the support of Lloyds, via its Clean Growth Financing Initiative loan, which offers discounted lending to fund sustainable investments, was invaluable.

"We’ve worked with Lloyds since 2016 and they’ve been a really supportive partner as we’ve grown,” she said.

"The recent funding has allowed us to expand the business and futureproof our new Boroughbridge site, while staying true to what matters most – providing consistently high-quality childcare.”

The purpose-built, 5,000 sq ft development has sustainability and the environment at its heart.

Key measures incorporated into the building include a high-spec insulation system and an air source heat pump.

Rainwater management has also been given priority, with all surface water collected in a specially constructed, half-million-litre underground reservoir.

The site also features electric vehicle (EV) charging points for staff and visitors, as well as a covered cycle store.

The Boroughbridge-based nursery has already earned recognition for its sustainability credentials, achieving a BREEAM ‘Good’ rating for its environmentally responsible design, alongside an ‘EPC A’ energy performance certificate.

Tiddlywinks Day Nurseries pride themselves in adhering to the Forest School ethos, creating opportunities for children to play and learn outdoors in a natural rural setting.

Tracey Roberts said: “Our nurseries are regularly rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted, and that’s down to the way we adapt our care to each child’s individual needs.

"We follow the curriculum but we also draw on different teaching styles so that learning is tailored and rooted in the children’s own interests.”