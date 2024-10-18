North Yorkshire music event launches glamping offer in every 'festival-goer's dream'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The most popular music festival in North Yorkshire is launching its luxurious glamping offer with the pledge it is a “festival-goer's dream”.

Deer Shed Festival, which is held every July in the lovely setting of Baldersby Park near Thirsk, is currently in the running for ‘Best Festival for Families’ and ‘Best Small Festival’ in the UK Festival Awards.

Famed for not only its amazing indie and alternative music line-ups but its civilised, family-orientated nature, organisers say they are collaborating with Tangerine Fields to provide a range of Glamping styles to suit any size and budget.

With tickets for Deer Shed Festival 2025 already flying out the door, fans are being invited to book their two-person pre-erected tents, traditional Bedouin tents, Geo Domes or giant Vanaheim Emperor structures.

Festival-goers can also add bedding and furnishings for an even more comfortable and faff-free weekend.

Deer Shed Festival was founded in 2010 by local couple Kate and Oliver Jones.

The last 14 years has seen the event grow to attract nearly 10,000 spectators to Baldersby Park each year and expand its brief to offer live comedy, literary and spoken word events, science, nature, sport, outdoor pursuits and children’s activities.

Among the acts who have appeared are Wolf Alice, Billy Bragg, Anna Calvi, Saint Etienne, Yard Act, Gaz Coombes, Wedding Present, Nadine Shah and Edwyn Collins.

Next year’s Deer Shed Festival will run from July 25-July 28, 2025 at Baldersby Park, Topcliffe.

Please note, early-bird tickets are already sold out.

Glamping booking at: https://www.tangerinefields.co.uk/festivals-events/deer-shed-festival.html