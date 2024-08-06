North Yorkshire is named most outstanding place to camp in UK in new 2024 list

North Yorkshire has been named as the most outstanding place to camp this summer with the Harrogate area in the limelight.

The county has emerged triumphant as one of the UK’s go-to camping and glamping booking platforms, Campsites.co.uk, announces its much-anticipated Outstanding Sites list for 2024.

As named by experts at Campsites.co.uk, the annual 150 Outstanding Sites in the UK list includes 15 campsites in North Yorkshire making it the most popular county in the whole of the UK.

Featuring prominently are:

Glamping at Little North Field, Harrogate, North Yorkshire. (Picture contributed)

Clay Bank Huts, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire

Coxons Farm Glamping Pods, Skipton, North Yorkshire

High Oaks Grange, Pickering, North Yorkshire

Hillside Caravan Park, Knayton, North Yorkshire

Keld Knowle Farm Holidays, Pickering, North Yorkshire

Little North Field, Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Orcaber Farm Caravan and Camping Park, Settle, North Yorkshire

Riverside Caravan Park, Bentham, North Yorkshire

The annual Campsites.co.uk list highlights the very best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who offer their campers a reliably great holiday.

From eco forest hideaways to family-friendly holiday parks and luxury glamping, these hand-picked sites are a combination of award winners and other sites who have continually gained excellent reviews and delivered a first class experience.

Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said, "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book.

"Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that guests have a great time away.”