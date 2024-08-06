North Yorkshire is named most outstanding place to camp in UK in new 2024 list
The county has emerged triumphant as one of the UK’s go-to camping and glamping booking platforms, Campsites.co.uk, announces its much-anticipated Outstanding Sites list for 2024.
As named by experts at Campsites.co.uk, the annual 150 Outstanding Sites in the UK list includes 15 campsites in North Yorkshire making it the most popular county in the whole of the UK.
Featuring prominently are:
Clay Bank Huts, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire
Coxons Farm Glamping Pods, Skipton, North Yorkshire
High Oaks Grange, Pickering, North Yorkshire
Hillside Caravan Park, Knayton, North Yorkshire
Keld Knowle Farm Holidays, Pickering, North Yorkshire
Little North Field, Harrogate, North Yorkshire
Orcaber Farm Caravan and Camping Park, Settle, North Yorkshire
Riverside Caravan Park, Bentham, North Yorkshire
The annual Campsites.co.uk list highlights the very best camping, glamping, and touring sites across the UK, celebrating those who offer their campers a reliably great holiday.
From eco forest hideaways to family-friendly holiday parks and luxury glamping, these hand-picked sites are a combination of award winners and other sites who have continually gained excellent reviews and delivered a first class experience.
Martin Smith, the founder of Campsites.co.uk said, "I'm really pleased to launch our list of Outstanding Sites for 2024, to make it easy for campers to find somewhere reliably excellent to book.
"Each of the sites on the list does a brilliant job to ensure that guests have a great time away.”
Information: https://www.campsites.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.