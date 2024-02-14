North Yorkshire has the most free warm spaces in the UK, according to new data

As Brits combat the rising cost of energy and the increase in the cost of living, The Underfloor Heating Store has analysed the council districts offering the most ‘Warm Spaces’ nationwide.

The rising cost of energy, coupled with the cost of living, means many are struggling to heat their homes this winter.

Google searches for ‘warm spaces’ have soared by 1271% from September 2023 to early January 2024, according to experts at The Underfloor Heating Store, who analysed 2,500 locations across the UK.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire has been crowned as the council district with the highest number of free warm spaces available to its residents.

With 56 North Yorkshire locations participating in the Warm Welcome initiative, North Yorkshire has the highest number of libraries, churches, cafes, and community centres offering free warm places for those who need them. Many of these locations also provide free food, Wi-Fi, and socialising activities.

It’s thought that half a million people visited Warm Spaces in the winter of 2023* when fuel prices were at an all-time high.

Locations like Glusburn Community & Arts Centre is just one of the spaces people can visit to keep warm, take part in free art activities, or spend time at their drop-in community cafe. The centre also offers access to mental health support workers if needed.

Another incredible North Yorkshire initiative offered by the Settle Community Library is the weekly Knit and Natter club.

This Warm Space initiative, open 10am until 12 noon every Wednesday year-round, invites residents to bring their own craft project.

However, material, wool, fabric and knitting needles are provided for a few hours of informal crafting and socialising. Free tea and coffee are also available, and a community fridge project with fruit, vegetables and bread is open for people to bring what they can and take what they need.

Lastly, libraries across the county including Scarborough, Whitby, Malton and Harrogate offer a warm space with books and computer spaces for the community to use, with an exceptional selection of events such as the English Touring Opera performing Opera for Babies.

