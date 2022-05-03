North Yorkshire fundraiser set to take part in twentieth consecutive Race for Life in Harrogate

Rachel Speight-McGregor, 52, took on her first Race for Life in 2002 in Newbury, and has continued taking part ever since, including the last ten years in Harrogate, York and Scarborough.

Now the avid fundraiser, who lives in Ampleforth, is calling on women, men and children across the region to join her as the events return this summer following two years of disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rachel is well known at Race for Life due to her choice of outfit - that of the popular fictional character Piglet from Winnie the Pooh, and for taking to the stage to get participants warmed up ahead of the run.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel Speight-McGregor is set to take part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life for the twentieth consecutive year this summer

She knows exactly how vital it is to keep raising funds for life-saving research having seen relatives die from cancer including her aunt, uncle, grandmother and granddad, but most recently her mother-in-law Sue to brain cancer in 2015.

That is why she and her team of supporters, including her ten-year-old niece Heidi, who is taking on her tenth race and her sister Rosie, 6, who is doing her sixth, are looking forward to completing the Race for Life 5km together in Harrogate on Sunday, July 10.

Every year around 33,300 people are diagnosed with cancer in the Yorkshire region and one in two people in the United Kingdom born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime.

Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Rachel Speight-McGregor is set to take part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life for the twentieth consecutive year this summer

Rachel, who is a fundraising manager for Cancer Research UK, said: “Long before I joined Cancer Research UK as an employee I was taking part in Race for Life and supporting the charity’s much-loved events.

"I’m proud to be taking on my 20th year and hope I can encourage women and men of all ages and abilities to sign up to their local event.

"This year also marks 20 years since my Uncle Mike died of cancer at just 52, my age now, so it makes it hit home even more.

Rachel Speight-McGregor is set to take part in Cancer Research UK's Race for Life for the twentieth consecutive year this summer

“Not only have I been able to raise money over the years to help research, I’ve met so many special people going through really tough experiences.

"In the 20 years I’ve been doing Race for Life the advances in cancer research have been huge and outcomes are much better today than they were.

"I hope to be doing Race for another 20 years and see the day when we can beat all cancers.”

Highlights for Rachel include seeing people of all ages and backgrounds taking part, including her niece when she was just three months old and a local York lady who was 101 years old.

From an early age Rachel was demonstrating her passion for fundraising and supporting others in need, receiving a Blue Peter badge in 1979 for holding a Bring and Buy sale and going on to start her cancer research fundraising with 'Calendar Girls' style photos with her local rugby club.

Rachel added: “For as long as I can remember I’ve always raised money for charity and found different activities to bring in the funds.

"From knitting a scarf long enough to wrap around York’s city walls, to record breaking space hopper attempts, there’s not much I haven’t tried to help raise money.

“It will be a special moment this summer when I stand at the start line at Race for Life knowing I’ve been doing my bit for 20 years and all the people I’ve met during that time.

"We all have a reason to Race for Life. For me it will be a celebration as well as a chance to raise money to help others facing cancer right now.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of 3km, 5km, 10km, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

The Harrogate Race for Life will take place on the Stray on Sunday, July 10.

Rachel hopes to recruit a team of 200 for her special anniversary year, topping her 100 team record in 2012 when she had 100 people take part for a ten year anniversary,

Lisa Millett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for North Yorkshire, said: “Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way.

"Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

"So we’re asking people across the region: “Who will you Race for?”.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all.

"For some people, the Race for Life is literally a walk in the park, slow and steady still wins.

"For others, it’s a jog and others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10km distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities.

"Race for Life will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, added: “This will be our 21st year in partnership with Cancer Research UK and Race for Life and we hope this year can be the biggest yet.”