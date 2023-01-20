A report that graded North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service (NYFRS) has been published today by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) following an inspection last year.

It said the service has “deteriorated in most areas” since its last full inspection in 2018/19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, which is largely critical of the service provided to the public, said NYFRS’ overall effectiveness “requires improvement” and more needs to be done to keep people safe and secure.

Inspectors raised a host of concerns at the latest inspection.

The inspection found that the number of available fire engines sometimes falls to below minimum levels.

It also said the way the service manages its finances is “inadequate” due to the “fragility” of the budget. It described the overall financial situation as “precarious”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report rated the way the organsiation looks after staff as “inadequate” and added that it does not always offer the support they need. It also said senior leaders “don’t always act as positive role models.”

However, the report praised how the service works to prevent fires and how it responds to major incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the inspection took place, Jonathan Dyson has been appointed as the service’s Chief Fire Officer.

Roy Wilsher, His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services, said he wants to see improvements in the next 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Although the service is good at preventing fires and other risks, I have concerns about its ability to respond to them. We have also highlighted serious concerns about how sustainable its financial plans are for managing these risks in an affordable way.

“It needs to make sure collaboration activities, such as those with police are effective and provide value for money. It currently shares some business services with North Yorkshire Police and the office of the police, fire and crime commissioner, but there is little evidence to show its benefits to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our inspection also found the service to be inadequate in how it looks after its people. The service needs to improve how it promotes the right values and culture, as well as how it maintains and develops staff performance.

“In view of these findings, we have been in regular contact with the newly appointed Chief Fire Officer and will be revisiting the service to monitor its progress.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the report, Zoë Metcalfe, Conservative North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, said: “It is my statutory responsibility to set strategic priorities on behalf of the public, annual budgets, and hold the Chief Fire Officer to account for the services that North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (NYFRS) delivers to keep our communities safe and feeling safe.

“I welcome regular inspections from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS), because the reports are an independent and rigorous assessment which I can use to ensure our Fire and Rescue Service becomes an Outstanding Service. I am confident that NYFRS will become an exemplary Service and we are already on our journey to achieve that, I am committed to our success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is extremely important for the public to understand that North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service keeps people safe as noted in the report where the Service is recognised as being good at preventing fires and other emergencies and good in its response to major and multi-agency incidents.