North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show support for dementia sufferers in Ripon

Firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have reached out to the village of Burton Leonard and joined Dementia Forward at a coffee morning at George Armitage house.

By Natasha Audsley
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

Fire crews highlighted the support available from the service by attending the coffee morning, highlighting the personal touch they provide to smaller, rural communities such as Burton Leonard.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We love engaging with the community especially when it involves tea and cakes.

“The crew members used the opportunity to provide fire prevention advice and discuss the importance of having a working smoke alarm with people who attended.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show support at coffee morning for Dementia sufferersNorth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show support at coffee morning for Dementia sufferers
“The coffee morning participants were also given a guided tour of our fire appliance.

“We see these events as an important part of our daily task as it’s an opportunity for us to be visible in the community and answer any questions from members of the public.”

