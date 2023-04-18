North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service show support for dementia sufferers in Ripon

Fire crews highlighted the support available from the service by attending the coffee morning, highlighting the personal touch they provide to smaller, rural communities such as Burton Leonard.

A spokesperson for the service said: “We love engaging with the community especially when it involves tea and cakes.

“The crew members used the opportunity to provide fire prevention advice and discuss the importance of having a working smoke alarm with people who attended.

“The coffee morning participants were also given a guided tour of our fire appliance.

“We see these events as an important part of our daily task as it’s an opportunity for us to be visible in the community and answer any questions from members of the public.”

