North Yorkshire Council urged to hit the brakes on ‘misguided’ £12 million Harrogate Gateway project

The long-running saga of the Harrogate Gateway scheme took a new twist this week with a plea by a coalition of aggrieved local businesses for North Yorkshire Council to urgently rethink the proposals.

No public project this century in Harrogate has engendered up as much controversy as the government-funded £12.1 million scheme to shake up the traffic layout of the Harrogate town centre and enhance the look of the Station Parade and One Arch areas.

Since the process began nearly five years ago there's been discussion, debate, consultation and compromise.

But not a single bit of work has yet been carried out.

Led by Harrogate businessman Steven Baines, a new group known as Get Away is warning that the current plans could restrict accessibility, jeopardise the town’s historic character and severely impact local trade at a time of immense economic hardship.

Mr Baines says many local businesses - including freeholders, tenants and high street retailers - also believe they have not been adequately consulted despite the significant impact the scheme will have on their livelihoods.

“We understand the need to modernise our town’s infrastructure and fully support meaningful, positive investment,” he said.

"But this project feels poorly planned and disconnected from the needs of our community.

“The last thing the council should want is to steamroll over the serious concerns raised by its proposals.

"We are calling for it to hit the brakes on this project until these key challenges have been acknowledged and addressed.”

But the scheme now facing a new opposition group is not the same one which faced the threat of a legal challenge 18 months ago from real estate company Hornbeam Park Developments, which owns several commercial properties in the Station Parade area.

This year has seen the plans scaled back and, in the viewpoint of local cycling groups, significantly watered down.

In July Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways and transport, said: "We have listened to public views and worked extensively on a cross-party basis with local councillors to revise the Gateway plan.

“The original scheme has been reviewed following this feedback, with Station Parade remaining open to two lanes of traffic and with no pedestrianisation of James Street."

But Get Away says the new version of the Harrogate Gateway scheme represents a “gross misspend of public funds” which needs to be paused and re-evaluated in light of pressing social and economic concerns.

Among the group’s main claims are:

Consultation: There has been a failure to consult meaningfully based upon the lack of information made available about the new plans.

Parking reductions: The number of parking spaces on Lower Station Parade is set to drop from 24 to just three, which the group says will deter foot traffic and harm profitability for local businesses.

Accessibility concerns: The introduction of a one-way system on Lower Station Parade, will require taxis to pick up passengers on the right-hand side of the street.

This, they say, poses risks for disabled individuals using vehicles with accessible doors on the side or rear.

Ineffectiveness of proposed features: The introduction of a new bus lane, which is expected to shave just 20 seconds off of the average peak time journey, and a cycle lane which effectively starts nowhere and ends nowhere are "prime examples of how millions in taxpayer money is being wasted”.

Quality Control: While the use of Yorkshire stone ensures a high standard for materials, the group raises concerns about cost management.

If the project exceeds it budget, “the financial burden will fall on the council and taxpayers.”

Erosion of Harrogate’s welcoming character: The planned removal of seating and trees near the station, replaced with hard landscaping risks diminishing the spa town’s inviting and friendly image.

Prolonged construction disruption: The group warns that the anticipated two-year construction timeline raises serious concerns about the prolonged disruption to the local economy.

Extended road closures, noise, and restricted access could deter visitors, complicate commutes and create challenges for local businesses that depend on high footfall.

Steven Baines of Get Away said: “This project, on paper, may cost £12 million but the real price will be paid by local trade and residents if nothing changes.

"Harrogate deserves investment that enhances the town, not plans that risk hurting its character and economy.”

The terms of the debate over the Harrogate Gateway project have moved on significantly in the last few years.

Who now remembers that it all began in 2019 when North Yorkshire County Council launched its biggest-ever a public consultation about the town’s traffic problems via the Harrogate and Knaresborough Congestion Study.

Five years ago, the vast majority of the public (77% of the approximately 15,000 people that responded) rejected the idea of building a new relief road in the town, in favour of sustainable transport initiatives such as new cycling lanes.

If the study was to be repeated today, what would the outcome be?