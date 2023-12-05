North Yorkshire Council under fire for failing to deliver any progress on sustainable transport in Harrogate

Disappointed Harrogate cycling campaigners have said the £11.2 million Gateway scheme is no longer fit for purpose after senior Conservative councillors agreed to a drastic scale-back of plans to transform the town centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Members of Harrogate District Cycling Action, who have waited patiently for nearly five years for plans to boost non-car transport in the Station Parade and James Street areas, says the retreat on the controversial £11.2 million Gateway project means it can no longer have a “transformative effect” on Harrogate.

A spokesperson for HDCA said: “The main way that Gateway could have made Harrogate a better place to live was by reducing the dominance of motor vehicles - and the noise, danger and pollution that they cause - by reducing Station Parade to one lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It seems that is now not going to happen, so it will not have a transformative effect on Harrogate whatever the final details.”

Picture of failure number 1 - The £11.2m Gateway project changes no longer happening on Station Parade in Harrogate as marked with a "X" by Harrogate District Cycling Action. (Picture contributed)

North Yorkshire Council’s executive finally decided to remove the part-pedestrianisation of James Street from the plans funded by government cash as part of its Transforming Cities Fund and kill the idea of reducing Station Parade to single lane traffic to build new cycle lanes following months of opposition from a number of Harrogate businesses and residents groups.

The council said it had finally been forced to opt for a rethink based on mainly cosmetic improvements in the town centre because Harrogate-based property firm Hornbeam Park Developments, which owns several commercial properties on James Street, had issued a legal challenge.

Harrogate District Cycling Action says it now has no faith in North Yorkshire Council improving Harrogate’s poor record on sustainable transport measures.

Key points from statement on Gateway by HDCA

Picture of failure number 2 - The £11.2m Gateway project changes no longer happening on James Street in Harrogate as marked with a "X" by Harrogate District Cycling Action. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some people blame Hornbeam Park Developments for derailing the good scheme, more than they blame council officers for any mistakes they may have made.

We think it would be quite wrong if a private company used its money to, in effect, determine council transport policy.

From a cycling point of view, most of the worthwhile elements have been stripped out of the scheme.

If cycle parking had been proposed on its own, we would have supported it.

Picture of failure number 3 - The £11.2m Gateway project changes no longer happening at the Odeon roundabout at East Parade in Harrogate as marked with a "X" by Harrogate District Cycling Action. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If cycle parking is all that's left of what was an ambitious scheme it will inevitably be a huge disappointment.

HDCA have no objection to the council trying to tidy up One Arch but we doubt the money for it should come from sustainable transport funding.

Coordination of traffic lights is a benefit to motor vehicles only.

The most disappointing aspect of all is that it is proposed to spend sustainable transport funding to prioritise cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five sets of lights are coordinated along West Park/Parliament Street.

What is the effect for pedestrians? Extremely long wait times.

To see the long wait times at the prestige town centre location outside Bettys is shameful.

We can expect the same thing on Station Parade.

Just as on Otley Road, what started out as a sustainable transport scheme is ending up as a scheme for motor vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If that is what happens, it will reflect badly on the North Yorkshire Executive and all Harrogate and Knaresborough councillors.

North Yorkshire Council clearly isn’t able to deliver the schemes it claims to be committed to.