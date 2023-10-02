North Yorkshire Council says Harrogate staff are to move from Jesmond House as ‘To Let’ signs appear at offices
The move is part of the new authority’s review of the the assets and buildings it inherited from district councils as its attempts to address a £30 million budgetary shortfall in its first year.
North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director strategic resources, Gary Fielding, said: “We are looking at all council accommodation to consolidate our use of buildings to maximise use of the space we have, reduce our carbon footprint and bring down costs.
"In Harrogate, we are seeking to consolidate space in the Civic Centre.
"Relocating staff from Jesmond House is part of that review.”
Although the council does not own Jesmond House, which is located at 27-33 Victoria Avenue in Harrogate, it does provide and run a wide range of services from it.
Created in April as part of a major shake-up of local government in the county which saw the abolition of all its district councils, including Harrogate’s, the new authority has said it will be targeting savings of up to £252 million in its first five years.
Built in 1950 and refurbished in 2011, the three-storey Jesmond House has a total floor size of 14,251 sq. ft.
The council has previously confirmed that Harrogate Civic Centre, which opened in 2017 at a cost of £13m to Harrogate Borough Council, is not on the list of buildings at risk of being sold.